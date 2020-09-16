Quebec reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, highest total since first day of June

Quebec public health authorities announced Wednesday that 303 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It is the highest daily increase since June 1 when the Quebec Institute of Public Health reported 326 new cases.

During the sametime span, Quebec reported that one person has died due to the disease in addition to two others who died between Sept. 9 and 14. One death was reported in the Quebec City region and two were reported in Laval.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is now 5,788.

The Island of Montreal reported the highest increase with 97 new cases (30,668 total), followed by the Quebec City region with 53 new cases (2,677 total), and 27 in the Eastern Townships (1,500 total).

The total number of positive novel coronavirus cases in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 65,857.

The number of people receiving treatment in the province's hospitals decreased by three Wednesday for a total of 130. Of those, 26 are in the intensive care ward, an increase of three.



In total, 57,804 people have now recovered from the disease.

Quebec health-care professionals analyzed 22,568 tests on Sept. 14, which is 1,068 more that were analyzed Sept. 13. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to the daily updates).