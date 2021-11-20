Quebec reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, most since September

Quebec's health ministry reported Saturday that 815 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 483 who were not fully vaccinated.

It is the first time the daily case increase has exceeded 800 since Sept. 18. Of the those who tested positive, 463 were unvaccinated, 20 received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks prior to the test, and 332 were double-vaxxed more than a week prior to their test, according to the health ministry.

There are 580 active outbreaks the ministry is monitoring.

The province also added three new deaths due to the disease and hospitalizations remain stable at 201 with 16 patients checking into the hospital and 16 being discharged. Intensive care numbers also remained stable at 45.

Of the 16 new patients, 11 were unvaccinated and five received both doses more than seven days prior to entering the hospital.

Quebec health-care professionals administered 2,190 first doses of vaccine and 3,524 second doses to citizens in the province.