Quebec reports new COVID-19 death and drop in hospitalizations

Quebec reported a new death attributed to COVID-19, as well as a decrease in hospitalizations on Saturday.

There are now 1,239 hospitalizations, down 49 from Friday. There are 30 people in intensive care, a decrease of 6.

The death toll now stands at 15,346.

The Ministry of Health says there are 328 new positive PCR tests, for a total of 1,064,905 positive tests since the start of the pandemic.

As for vaccination, 9,271 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 87 per cent of Quebecers have received one or more doses of vaccine, while 52 per cent have received a third dose, and nearly 13 per cent have received a fourth dose.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 28, 2022.