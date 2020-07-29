iHeartRadio
Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 176 more cases

A man has temperature checked before entering a store in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

There are 5,670 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 59,073.

The number of fatalities remains unchanged from the 5,670 deaths reported Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 176 from the total of 58,897 announced a day earlier.

There are 190 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, down three from the 193 reported Tuesday. Of those in a hospital, nine are in intensive care, up one from the eight reported 24 hours earlier.

Due to a technical issue, Quebec did not report on Wednesday an updated number of people who have recovered from COVID-19; it had reported 50,886 recoveries as of Monday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 12,295 COVID-19 tests on Monday, up 1,418 from the 10,877 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

