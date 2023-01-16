iHeartRadio
Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 43 fewer hospitalizations


image.jpg

The Quebec Ministry of Health reported on Monday that no new deaths would be added to the overall COVID-19 total to start the week.

That number remains 17,811 deaths since the start of the pandemic. 

In addition, there are 43 fewer COVID-19-positive patients in Quebec hospitals, dropping that total to 1,946. Of those, 50 people are in intensive care units, an increase of one. 

There are 2,073 health-care workers absent from their posts for COVID-19-related reasons. 

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 8,220 PCR tests that were analyzed, 636 came back positive for the virus. There have been 1,295,556 positive PCR tests logged in the province since March 2020.

In addition, 27 positive self-declared rapid tests were added to the overall total, which is now 271,437.

The ministry is monitoring 236 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Health-care professionals in the province administered 2,111 more doses of vaccine, bringing that total to 22,833,882.

#COVID19 - En date du 15 janvier, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/76xPsoJDJ3

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) January 16, 2023
