Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since mid-March

People line up at a food truck in the Old Port of Montreal, Saturday, June 20, 2020, as the port launches its 2020 summer season. The COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS-Graham Hughes
By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

 

MONTREAL -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Quebec in mid-March, the province is reporting no new deaths from the disease.

There are 5,417 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, unchanged from the number reported Sunday.

Confirmed cases in the province reached 54,835, up 69 from the 54,766 announced a day earlier; that is the lowest single-day increase in new cases since March 22, when 38 were recorded.

There are 520 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, down one from the 521 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 57 are in intensive care, down four from the 61 reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 7,980 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 262 from the 8,242 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

