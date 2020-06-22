Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, lowest number of new cases since March 22
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Quebec in mid-March, the province is reporting no new deaths from the disease.
There are 5,417 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, unchanged from the number reported Sunday.
Quebec reported its first COVID-19 death, of a senior in the Lanaudiere region, on March 18.
Confirmed cases in the province reached 54,835 on Monday, up 69 from the 54,766 announced a day earlier; that is the lowest single-day increase in new cases since March 22, when 38 were recorded.
There are 520 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, down one from the 521 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 57 are in intensive care, down four from the 61 reported 24 hours earlier.
The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday is 23,506, up 184 from the 23,322 recoveries reported a day earlier.
Quebec reported that it completed 7,980 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 262 from the 8,242 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
