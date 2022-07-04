Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, more than 6,300 health-care workers absent

Quebec reported on Monday that no more people have died due to COVID-19, meaning the pandemic death toll remains at 15,597.

The province also added 956 positive PCR tests out of 7,817 tests, making the positivity rate 15.7 per cent.

There have been 1,094,816 positive PCR tests since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health is missing 6,347 health-care workers for COVID-19-related reasons and is monitoring 262 active outbreaks across Quebec.

On July 2, 7,817 more samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 2,240 more doses of vaccine for a cumulative total of 20,066,235 since the vaccination campaign began.