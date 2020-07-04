Quebec reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in two weeks

Quebec public health authorities reported 102 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and six more deaths due to the virus.

It is the highest number of new daily cases since June 19 when 133 cases were reported.

Montreal did not record the highest daily increase, reporting only 23 new cases for a total of 27,400. Monteregie reported 33 new cases for a total of 7,906 cases in that region. Laval recorded 22 new cases for a total of 5,826.

Three of the deaths reported occured in the last 24 hours, according to Quebec, and three occured before June 26.

Montreal also did not account for any of the deaths. The Quebec City region reported three of the six deaths.

A total of 5,566 people have now died in the province due to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec's total number of positive cases is now 55,784.

Hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus continue to drop with 17 fewer patients receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals for a total of 375. Of those, 27 people are in intensive care wards, which is a decrease of four.

Health authorities repoted that 25,280 people have recovered from the virus, which is 122 more than the number reported Friday.

Quebec health-care professionals analyzed 7,917 samples July 2, which is 745 less than the 8,662 they analyzed July 1. (Quebec releases sample data two days prior to the daily updates).