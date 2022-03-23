Quebec reports over 2,000 positive COVID-19 PCR tests

Quebec is reporting that 2,111 positive COVID-19 PCR tests have been recorded in a single day.

Those cases come from 13,515 samples that were analyzed since Tuesday, bringing the positivity rate to 13.3 per cent.

The actual number of cases is higher than the daily increase, as PCR testing is reserved for vulnerable populations.

Since the pandemic began, 949,000 positive PCR tests have been recorded in the province.

In addition, 875 more positive self-declared rapid tests were added, bringing that total to 92,090.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 355 COVID-19 outbreaks and the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) says there are 14,734 active cases in the province, 1,409 more than on Tuesday.

On March 21, 16,251 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS DECREASE

After rising for two days, the number of hospitalizations in the province dropped by nine after 99 people checked in for COVID-19 treatment and 108 were discharged.

There are now 1,034 people receiving care for the novel coronavirus in the province's hospitals, including 50 people in intensive care units, an increase of four from 24 hours ago.

Of the 99 new patients, 52 were triple-vaccinated, 16 were double-vaccinated, 12 were unvaccinated and five patients received one dose of vaccine before checking in.

Nine patients' vaccination status was unknown and five were under the age of five and ineligible for vaccination.

The province also recorded two more deaths due to the virus, bringing that total to 14,274.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 3,325 more doses of vaccine, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 18,578,620 in Quebec.

Outside of Quebec, 312,021 vaccine jabs have been administered to Quebecers.