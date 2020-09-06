Quebec reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases for the second time in a week

Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that 205 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It is the second time in under five days where the number of new cases was over 200. Quebec reported 212 new cases Thursday. Quebec originally reported 187 new cases Thursday, but the updated figures on the INSPQ Centre d'expertise et de reference en sante publique site reports a higher number.

Quebec says the number of confirmed cases may be lower for more recent days due to a delay in entering information.

Testing remains high in the province with Quebec reporting that 17,479 samples were analyzed Sept. 4. Health officials analyzed 20,408 samples on Sept. 3. Quebec releases testing data from two days prior to its daily updates.

Since Saturday's update, there were no new deaths associated with COVID-19, and the total number of deaths remains at 5,769.

The total number of positive cases reported in Quebec since the start of the pandemic is now 63,497.

The number of hospitalizations rose in the province by eight Sunday and 102 people are now receiving treatment for COVID-19. Of those, one more person is in the intensive care ward for a total of 18 people.