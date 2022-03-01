Quebec reports seven fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, 14 new deaths

Quebec is reporting another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday as the province adds 14 new deaths.

The death toll in Quebec stands at 13,996 since the start of the pandemic.

The health ministry said hospitalizations fell by seven from the previous day for a total of 1,439 across Quebec after 86 people were admitted and 93 were discharged.

Intensive care numbers also fell by four for a total of 90 on Tuesday.

There are currently 14,838 active cases across the province and the positivity rate is 7.2 per cent. The health ministry is also monitoring 633 active outbreaks.

The province also added 698 new COVID-19 cases, however, PCR tests are still not available to the general public. There were also 387 rapid antigen test results uploaded, 298 of which were positive.

Health-care workers analyzed 15,067 samples on Feb. 27.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Health-care workers administered 11,206 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 18,433,508 doses given out in Quebec. Another 305,883 doses were given to Quebecers outside of the province.

The majority of the new doses administered (8,868) were third doses.

Health workers have administered 7,413,736 first doses covering 91 per cent of the eligible population, 7,055,825 second doses covering 86 per cent of the population, and 4,181,119 booster shots covering 51 per cent of the population.