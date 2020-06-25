Quebec reports seven more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip below 500

There are now 5,448 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 55,079.

That’s up seven from the 5,441 deaths reported as of Wednesday; six of those deaths occurred over the past 24 hours, public health authorities said, while one took place prior to June 17

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 142 from the 54,937 announced as of Wednesday.

There are 487 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down 13 from the 500 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 50 are in intensive care, down two from the 52 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday is 23,786, up 76 from the 23,710 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 7,917 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 1,732 from the 6,185 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

The COVID-19 tally announced Thursday is the last time Quebec will report daily numbers. In a press release issued Wednesday, Fete nationale in Quebec, the province said it will only report numbers weekly from now on, starting July 2.