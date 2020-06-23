iHeartRadio
Quebec reports seven new COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases as testing nosedives

Staff at Chez Eric in Place Jacques Cartier wait for customers as restaurants in the greater Montreal area are allowed to re-open amid the COVID-19 pandemic Monday, June 22, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS-Ryan Remiorz
By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

 

MONTREAL -- There are now 5,424 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 54,884.

That’s up seven from the 5,417 deaths reported Monday, when no new deaths were announced.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 49 from the 54,835 announced a day earlier; that's the fewest new cases since March 22, when 38 new cases were recorded.

There are 515 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down five from the 520 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 56 are in intensive care, down one from the 57 reported 24 hours earlier.

COVID-19 testing across the province continues to plummet: Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 5,880 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 2,100 from the 7,980 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

