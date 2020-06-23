Quebec reports seven new COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases as testing nosedives

That’s up seven from the 5,417 deaths reported Monday, when no new deaths were announced.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 49 from the 54,835 announced a day earlier; that's the fewest new cases since March 22, when 38 new cases were recorded.

There are 515 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down five from the 520 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 56 are in intensive care, down one from the 57 reported 24 hours earlier.

COVID-19 testing across the province continues to plummet: Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 5,880 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 2,100 from the 7,980 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).