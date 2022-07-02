Quebec reports seven new COVID-19 deaths and an increase in hospitalizations

Quebec reported on Saturday seven new COVID-19 deaths since the last data released on Thursday.

There are currently 1,313 hospitalizations, an increase of 19. Thirty-eight people are in intensive care, a decrease of four.

The death toll now stands at 15,596.

The Department of Health reports 2,622 new positive PCR COVID-tests 19, for a total of 1,092,934 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases is higher as PCR tests are restricted to priority clienteles.

As for vaccination, 8371 doses were administered in Quebec in the last 24 hours.

Among those aged five and over, 92 per cent received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 60 per cent received a third dose. Among those 60 years and older, 45 per cent received a fourth dose.

