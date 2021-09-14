Quebec reports seven new deaths due to COVID-19, 633 new cases added

Quebec is reporting 633 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as seven new deaths.

The death tally since the start of the pandemic is now 11,312.

Hospitalizations rose by three in the last 24 hours for a total of 230. The number of people in intensive care, which also rose by three, is now 78 in Quebec.

The vast majority (75 per cent) of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people who were not fully vaccinated, while 155 (24 per cent) cases were among people who received two doses more than seven days ago.

The ministry of health reported 83 per cent of new hospitalizations were among those who were not fully vaccinated.

The province's public health institute (INSPQ) is reporting 6,241 active cases in Quebec, which is a decrease of 54 from the day before.

Health officials analyzed 21,079 samples on Sept. 12.

VACCINATIONS

Another 15,213 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Taking into account doses given to Quebecers outside of the province, the total number of doses administered is now 12,801,537 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

To date, 6,595,627 people in Quebec have received at least one dose of the vaccine, covering 88 per cent of the eligible population (12 years old and up), while 6,136,288 eligible people have received their second dose. This represents 82 per cent of Quebecers 12 and older.

Quebec's minister of health, Christian Dubé, is expected to provide an update on the vaccination campaign Tuesday afternoon.

VARIANTS

There was another large spike in cases of the more transmissible Delta variant in the last 24 hours, with 696 new identified cases. The Delta variant is gaining ground as it becomes the more dominant strain of the virus in Quebec, and elsewhere, with 10,967 cases in the province.

On Tuesday, INSPQ reported just four new cases of the Alpha variant, which was first identified in the U.K.