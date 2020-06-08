iHeartRadio
Quebec reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases as daily numbers continue to drop

Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to a question during a news conference in Montreal. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

There are now 4,984 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 53,047.

That’s up six from the 4,978 deaths reported Sunday, the fewest number of deaths recorded since April 1, when three deaths were reported.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 198 from the 52,849 announced a day earlier.

Overall, however, Quebec's number of new cases has been trending downward, with less than 300 new positive tests a day for the past week. 

There are 979 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, up seven from the 972 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 121 are in intensive care, down seven from the 128 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday is 18,994, up 280 from the 18,714 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it has completed analyses of 9,576 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 3,081 from the 12,657 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

With files from The Canadian Press.

