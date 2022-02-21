Quebec reports small increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, three new deaths

Quebec is reporting an increase of 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday as the province records three new deaths.

The latest update brings the number of hospitalizations in Quebec to 1,776 after 101 people were admitted and 83 people were discharged.

Beds occupied by intensive care patients also jumped to 119, an increase of five from the day before.

According to the Health Ministry, unvaccinated people are 7.5 times more likely to be hospitalized and 14.2 times more likely to be sent to the ICU compared to double vaccinated people, based on the last four weeks of data.

There are now 20,164 active cases of COVID-19, a decrease of 3,950 since the last update. Across the province, there are 883 active outbreaks and the positivity rate is 7.8 per cent.

The province also recorded 1,064 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, though it’s important to note that PCR testing is still not accessible to the general public. There were 474 rapid antigen test results uploaded on the previous day, 363 of which were positive.

Health care workers analyzed 15,521 samples on Feb. 19.

(1/2)#COVID19 - En date du 20 février, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF pic.twitter.com/iCJ1vF7cVI

VACCINATION UPDATE

In the last 24 hours, health care workers administered 10,599 vaccine doses into people’s arms, for a total of 18,327,288 doses given out in Quebec. Another 301,533 shots have been given to Quebecers outside of the province.

The majority of the new jabs (9,021) were booster shots.

As of Monday, health care workers have administered 7,409,199 first doses covering 91 per cent of the eligible population, 7,031,978 second doses covering 86 per cent of the population and 4,101,625 third doses covering 50 per cent of the population.