Quebec reports smallest number of new COVID-19 deaths since April 4, fewest new cases since March 25

There are now 4,661 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 51,354.

That’s up 20 from the 4,641 deaths reported Sunday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 295 from the 51,059 announced a day earlier.

The 20 newly reported deaths are the fewest recorded since April 4, when 19 cases were reported. The 295 new cases are fewest reported since March 25, when 290 cases were added to the provincial tally.

There are 1,185 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, down 13 from the 1,198 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 163 are in intensive care, down eight from the 171 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday is 16,597, up 251 from the 16,346 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 12,980 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 656 from the 13,636 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).