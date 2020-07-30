Quebec reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 122 more cases
There are now 5,673 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases reported by the province increased by 122 to reach 59,131.
That’s up by three deaths from the 5,670 deaths reported Wednesday; one of those deaths occurred over the past 24 hours, while two of them should have been reported Wednesday, officials said.
There are 208 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, up 18 from the 190 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 18 are in intensive care, up nine from the nine reported 24 hours earlier. Hospitalizations in the province had been trending downwards up until this point.
The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday is 50,886 -- the number remains unchanged since Monday due to a technical issue.
Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 16,397 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 4,102 from the 12,295 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).
* The Quebec public health source data was transferred to a new system on July 27, and it required a few adjustments for July 28 relating to the number of confirmed cases and deaths. The information made public Wednesday should have reported 112 new cases (instead of 176) for a total of 59,009 and two new deaths (instead of none) for a total of 5,672. The following infographic was also corrected to reflect the revised data.
