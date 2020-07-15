Quebec reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 129 new cases

There are now 5,636 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 56,859.

That’s up three from the total of 5,633 deaths reported Tuesday; one of the newly reported deaths took place over the past 24 hours, health authorities said, while two occurred prior to July 7.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 129 from the total of 56,730 announced a day earlier; that is the fourth day in a row for which 100 or more new cases has been reported.

There are 285 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, down 10 from the 295 reported Tuesday. Of those in a hospital, 20 are in intensive care, down one from the 21 reported 24 hours earlier.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases in Quebec

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday is 26.097, up 72 from the 26,025 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 9,601 COVID-19 tests on Monday, up 1,386 from the 8,215 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).