Quebec reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases

The words 'mask required' are shown on a mannequin in the window of a store in Montreal, Sunday, July 26, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

There are now 5,670 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 58,897.

That’s up three from the total of 5,667 deaths reported Monday; two of the newly reported deaths occurred over the past 24 hours, health authorities said, while one took place prior to July 20

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 169 from the total of 58,728 announced a day earlier.

There are 193 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down seven from the 200 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, eight are in intensive care, up one from the seven reported 24 hours earlier.

Due to a technical issue, Quebec did not report on Tuesday a new number of people who have recovered from COVID-19; it had reported 50,886 recoveries a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 10,877 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 1,897 from the 12,774 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
