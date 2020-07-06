iHeartRadio
Quebec reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases

A woman wears a face mask as she pushes another woman in a wheelchair in Montreal, Sunday, July 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

There are now 5,577 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 55,937.

That’s up three from the 5,574 total deaths reported as of Sunday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 74 from the total of 55,863 announced a day earlier.

There are 377 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, up six from the 371 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 25 are in intensive care, down one from the 26 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday is 25,378, up 32 from the 25,346 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 6,122 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 1,780 from the 7,902 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
