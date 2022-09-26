Quebec reports two more COVID-19 deaths

The Quebec Health Ministry reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the total deaths to 16,745 since the pandemic began.

One of those deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours, while the other was recorded between two and seven days ago.

The ministry did not record any additional hospitalizations as it no longer collects COVID-19 data on weekends. Hospitalization numbers will therefore be updated from Tuesday to Saturday.

NEW CASES

An additional 617 positive PCR COVID-19 tests were recorded. In addition, 142 positive rapid tests were self-reported through Quebec's online portal.

The province is moniroting 244 outbreaks.

There are 3,345 healthcare workers missing from work for COVID-19 related reasons.

VACCINATIONS

As for vaccinations, an additional 9,159 doses were administered. A total of 21,178,336 shots have been given since the pandemic began.

So far, 91 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 56 per cent have received three and 23 per cent have received four.