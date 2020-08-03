Quebec reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 123 new cases
There are now 5,683 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 59,722.
That’s up two from the total of 5,681 deaths reported Sunday, one of which took place before July 26, authorities said. COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 123 from the total of 59,599 announced a day earlier.
There are 172 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, the same number reported 24 hours earlier. Of those in a hospital, 18 are in intensive care, up one from the 17 reported Sunday.
Recoveries haven't been reported in Quebec for a few days due to technical issues, officials say.
Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 14,432 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 502 from the 14,934 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).
COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
