Quebec reports under 10 COVID-19 deaths, lowest since April 1

It is the first time deaths have been in single digits since three people were reported to have died at the beginning of April.

The total number of deaths in the province due to coronavirus is now 4,978.

Of the new deaths, five were in Montreal bringing the city's total to 3,067. The other hard hit areas remain Laval with 635 deaths, Monteregie (483) and Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (205).

Public health authorities announced that 225 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the province's total number of cases to 52,849.

The number of hospitalizations dropped again Sunday with nine fewer receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals for a toal of 972. Of those, one fewer patient is in intensive care than was Saturday for a total of 128.