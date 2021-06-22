Quebec reports under 100 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row, 1 in 5 Quebecers received both vaccine doses

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec remains below 100 for the second day in a row as the province reports 84 new infections on Tuesday.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases reported in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 374,095.

Of those, 361,675 people have recovered, officials said. That is an increase of 154 since Monday.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reports that there are 1,225 active COVID-19 cases in the province, a decrease of 74.

After reporting no new deaths due to the disease on Monday, four more people are confirmed to have died, bringing the overall total to 11,195.

One death was recorded in the last 24 hours, two were between June 15 and June 20 and one was before June 15.

Hospitalizations in Quebec dropped to 161 on Tuesday, with seven fewer than on Monday. Of those, 40 people are in intensive care wards, an increase of one.

On June 20, 16,367 COVID-19 test samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health care professionals administered 96,458 more vaccine doses, including 84,121 in the past 24 hours.

In total, the province says 5,961,393 people have received one dose of vaccine (79 per cent of the eligible population), and 1,525,525 people have received both doses (20 per cent of the eligible population).

Nous ferons le point à 13h sur la situation au Québec avec @francoislegault et Dr Arruda. https://t.co/JVG6J8A6Wh

REGIONAL DATA

Eleven of Quebec's 18 regions reported two or fewer new COVID-19 cases, and three regions - Montreal (25 new, 132,417 total), Laval (16 new, 31,252 total) and Monteregie (13 new, 51,258 total) - reported more than 10.

Lanaudiere reported seven new cases (23,988 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches reported six (19,252 total), Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec reported five (15,172 total), and Outaouais reported three (12,439 total).

Two deaths were reported in Montreal (4,763 total), and one in Gaspesie-Magdalen Islands (46 total) and Monteregie (1,553 total).