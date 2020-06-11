iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec researchers receive $100,000 grant to develop internet-connected underwear to help reduce incontinence

image.jpg

Quebec researchers have received a $100,000 grant to look into whether internet-connected underwear can help reduce the impact of incontinence.

L'Institut LICEF of l'Université TELUQ, a Quebec distance-learning university, received the grant from the Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQ) for the project, titled "Connected underwear to remedy urinary incontinence: living with dignity and autonomy."

The project's goal is to use cutting-edge techniques in clothing design, artificial intelligence and materials science in order to create Internet-connected underwear that can prevent or detect incontinence, which they say will relieve the mental stress and stigma experienced by the roughly one in 10 Canadians who suffer from urinary incontinence.

Lucie Laflamme, the director-general of TELUQ, saluted the grant and thanked the l'institut LICEF for putting its trust in what she called a "daring project" that "brings together both medical and artistic skills, in engineering as well as in human and social sciences."

Researchers from the Centre de recherche du CHUM in Montreal will lead the research project.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error