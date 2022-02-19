iHeartRadio
Quebec restaurant will maintain vaccine passport system, even after province drops it

Quebec is expected to drop vaccine mandates for all public spaces on March 14, but you'll still need to keep it handy if you want to dine in at least one restaurant on Montreal's South Shore. 

Eric Luksenberg, owner of Chez Eric in Brossard, Que. told CTV News he serves a lot of senior residents and keeping the passport means better protection for his customers. 

-- Watch CTV's Billy Shield's report above for the full story. 

