Quebec resumes daily COVID-19 updates, reports 37 new deaths and 311 more cases since Thursday

That means there are now 5,485 people who have died of COVID-19 in the province, as confirmed cases in Quebec reached 55,390.

That’s up 37 from the total of 5,448 deaths reported as of Thursday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 311 from the total of 55,079 announced as of that day.

There are 455 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, down 32 from the 487 reported Thursday. Of those in a hospital, 45 are in intensive care, down five from the 50 reported that day.

Here are the earlier daily breakdown COVD-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care since Thursday's tally.

Friday: 55,156 cases (+77); 5,455 deaths; (+7); 478 hospitalizations (-9); 48 patients in intensive care (-2)

55,156 cases (+77); 5,455 deaths; (+7); 478 hospitalizations (-9); 48 patients in intensive care (-2) Saturday: 55,241 cases (+85); 5,472 deaths (+17); 458 hospitalizations (-20); 45 patients in intensive care (-3)

55,241 cases (+85); 5,472 deaths (+17); 458 hospitalizations (-20); 45 patients in intensive care (-3) Sunday: 55,318 cases (+77); 5,478 deaths (+6); 455 hospitalizatioon (-3); 43 patients in intensive care (-2)

55,318 cases (+77); 5,478 deaths (+6); 455 hospitalizatioon (-3); 43 patients in intensive care (-2) Monday: 55,390 cases (+72); 5,485 deaths (+7); 455 hospitalizations; 45 patients in intensive care (+2)

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday is 24,602, up 816 from the 23,786 recoveries reported Thursday.

Quebec also reported that it completed 7,680 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 237 from the 7,917 it completed Tuesday, the last previous day for which daily testing results had been made available.