iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec resumes daily COVID-19 updates, reports 37 new deaths and 311 more cases since Thursday

People attend mass at the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Sunday, June 28, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS-Graham Hughes
By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

 

MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities resumed daily COVID-19 updates Monday, reporting 37 new deaths and 311 more cases in the province since Thursday.

That means there are now 5,485 people who have died of COVID-19 in the province, as confirmed cases in Quebec reached 55,390.

That’s up 37 from the total of 5,448 deaths reported as of Thursday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 311 from the total of 55,079 announced as of that day.

There are 455 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, down 32 from the 487 reported Thursday. Of those in a hospital, 45 are in intensive care, down five from the 50 reported that day.

Here are the earlier daily breakdown COVD-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care since Thursday's tally.

  • Friday: 55,156 cases (+77); 5,455 deaths; (+7); 478 hospitalizations (-9);  48 patients in intensive care (-2) 
  • Saturday: 55,241 cases (+85); 5,472 deaths (+17); 458 hospitalizations (-20); 45 patients in intensive care (-3) 
  • Sunday: 55,318 cases (+77); 5,478 deaths (+6); 455 hospitalizatioon (-3); 43 patients in intensive care (-2)
  • Monday: 55,390 cases (+72); 5,485 deaths (+7); 455 hospitalizations; 45 patients in intensive care (+2)

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday is 24,602, up 816 from the 23,786 recoveries reported Thursday.

Quebec also reported that it completed 7,680 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 237 from the 7,917 it completed Tuesday, the last previous day for which daily testing results had been made available.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error