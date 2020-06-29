Quebec resumes daily COVID-19 updates, reports 37 new deaths and 311 more cases since Thursday

Quebec public health authorities resumed daily COVID-19 updates Monday, reporting 37 new deaths and 311 more cases in the province since Thursday.

That means there are now 5,485 people who have died of COVID-19 in the province, as confirmed cases in Quebec reached 55,390.

That’s up 37 from the total of 5,448 deaths reported as of Thursday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 311 from the total of 55,079 announced as of that day.

There are 455 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, down 32 from the 487 reported Thursday. Of those in a hospital, 45 are in intensive care, down five from the 50 reported that day.

Here are the earlier daily breakdown COVD-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care since Thursday's tally.

Friday: 55,156 cases (+77); 5,455 deaths; (+7); 478 hospitalizations (-9); 48 patients in intensive care (-2)

Saturday: 55,241 cases (+85); 5,472 deaths (+17); 458 hospitalizations (-20); 45 patients in intensive care (-3)

Sunday: 55,318 cases (+77); 5,478 deaths (+6); 455 hospitalizatioon (-3); 43 patients in intensive care (-2)

Monday: 55,390 cases (+72); 5,485 deaths (+7); 455 hospitalizations; 45 patients in intensive care (+2)

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday is 24,602, up 816 from the 23,786 recoveries reported Thursday.

Quebec also reported that it completed 7,680 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 237 from the 7,917 it completed Tuesday, the last previous day for which daily testing results had been made available.

Last week, the Quebec government had announced it would only report new COVID-19 data on a weekly basis, but quickly backtracked after facing intense public backlash to the decision.