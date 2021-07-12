iHeartRadio
Quebec retailers pleased as COVID-19 capacity restrictions lifted

An association representing Quebec retailers says it's pleased with the provincial government's decision to lift COVID-19 capacity restrictions on retail stores.

Jean-Guy Cote, executive director of the Quebec Retail Council, says retailers had been calling for an end to the pandemic-related restrictions on the number of clients allowed in stores.

He says his members are worried that customers have decided to reduce shopping in person because of the long lines outside their stores.

Starting today, capacity limits imposed during the pandemic are lifted, but retailers still need to ensure customers can stay one metre apart from each other. Mask-wearing, however, remains mandatory.

Also today, theatres and other performance venues must keep one empty seat of distance between groups of different households, instead of 1.5 metres.

Quebec is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 today and 147 other cases from Friday and Saturday. One COVID-19-related death was reported since Friday.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2021.

