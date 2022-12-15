iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec returns to pre-pandemic population growth


For the first six months of 2022, Quebec saw an increase of 58,000 people.

Population growth has resumed in Quebec after being slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with growth in the first six months of 2022 returning to, and even slightly exceeding, pre-pandemic levels.

New data from the Quebec Statistics Institute (ISQ) estimates the province's population at 8.7 million people on July 1, 2022.

In its latest demographic report presented on Thursday, the ISQ reported an addition of 58,600 inhabitants in 2021. For the first six months of 2022, the increase already reached 58,000 people.

According to the institute, the current population increase is mainly due to international migration gains. Some 50,300 permanent immigrants settled in 2021 in Quebec, about double the number from the previous year. This number has been rising since the beginning of 2022.

In terms of interprovincial migration, Quebec also shows "among the lowest ever recorded," the ISQ noted, with losses of 2,200 people last year.

"The data for the first half of 2022 indicate that as many Quebec residents have moved to another province as have moved to Quebec, a situation rarely seen before," the ISQ added in a release.

In 2021, deaths decreased and births increased, but the latest demographic report points to the opposite in the first months of the current year.

Moreover, the number of people aged 65 and over surpassed the number of young people under 20 for the first time.

The older group accounts for 20.8 per cent of the Quebec population against 20.6 per cent for the younger category.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 15, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*