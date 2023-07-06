iHeartRadio
Quebec road damaged by a fatal landslide partially reopens


image.jpg

As of Thursday afternoon, Route 170, which runs through the Quebec municipality of Rivière-Éternité, will be reopened in one lane, with traffic alternating for an indefinite period, according to the Ministère des Transports (MTQ).

In a press release, the MTQ described the reopening of the road as a "tour de force," less than a week after a kilometre-long stretch was severely damaged by heavy rain. A landslide caused by the rain on Saturday claimed the lives of two people.

Workers will be toiling over the next few days to open a second lane to allow two-way traffic and access for heavy vehicles.

Until further notice, people are invited to take a detour via Route 172 or Route 381.

The MTQ is also working on the design of permanent repairs to restore the road in the affected area.

This report was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Exchange and The Canadian Press for news.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 6, 2023.

