Quebec royal-watchers commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

The British Royal family has been marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this week, and Quebec royal-watchers are observing the milestone in their own ways.

The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II -- the longest-serving female monarch in history -- is currently on display at the Atwater Library with a collection of memorabilia.

Meanwhile, in the municipality of Hudson, Que., the Clarence & Cripps British boutique and restaurant is also commemorating the occasion.

Here, Queen Elizabeth makes daily appearances -- on the $20 bills in the till, as customers buy Platinum Jubilee items and other collectables.

Co-owner Derek Jones jokes that one of the most popular items is a bit surprising: "We have the Queen, a solar-powered mini-statue where she waves at you."

CTV News spoke to Queen Elizabeth fan June Hartigan in the Clarence & Cripps tea room.

Hartigan first admired the monarch while watching her coronation as a child.

"I was about 10 years old, and we were all together, my grandparents and my mom," she said.

Her husband, Peter Hartigan, served in the Second World War. He said he respects the British Royal Family for holding on through the worst of it.

"The one thing that I think is an example is that they stayed at home in London when it was bombed," he said.

June Hartigan believes the Queen would never quit her role if given the chance.

"She would do her job all her life, for all her life -- long life or short life. That's a huge pledge in front of millions of people. I've always admired her, she's so inspiring."

And a long life it's been -- Queen Elizabeth recently celebrated her 96th birthday.

McGill history professor Peter McNally, who is a member of the Monarchist League of Canada, says he's very impressed with her longevity on the throne.

"70 years is a long time for anybody to be a head of a state," he said, noting that her influence is felt throughout the Commonwealth.

"Her life of duty and dedication and she's brought a lot of joy to a lot of people. She's been a standard-bearer for decency and a democratic approach to the world."