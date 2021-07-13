Quebec's active COVID-19 cases at lowest point since March 2020, with 54 new infections

Quebec reported Tuesday that there are 635 active COVID-19 cases in the province, the lowest since March of 2020.

The province reported 54 new infections in the past 24 hours bringing the overall total number of positive cases to 375,969 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 364,103 people have recovered, an increase of 70.

There were no new deaths reported due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in Quebec remains at 11,231.

Hospitalizations dropped by three Tuesday, and there are now 85 people receiving treatment for the virus in Quebec hospitals, including 25 people in intensive care wards, the same number as yesterday.

On July 11, a total of 11,556 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 88,600 more vaccine doses, including 86,640 in the past 24 hours.

As of July 12, the province reports that 6,116,770 people (81 per cent of the population) have received one dose of vaccine, and 3,458,827 (46 per cent) people have received both doses.