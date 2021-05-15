iHeartRadio
Quebec's alt-right movement has grown, with pandemic a recruiting opportunity: study

image.jpg

A new study suggests that the alt-right movement in Quebec, or at least incidents linked to it, grew during the pandemic.

Researchers at the CEGEP Edouard-Montpetit found that hate speech increased by over 200 per cent, and harassment rose by over 700 per cent.

"We found out that... a big majority of the people that are in the movement against [public health] measures are coming from the far right," said Martin Geoffroy, the co-author of the study. 

"The pandemic is a great opportunity for groups and leaders from the far right to [recruit] people that would not have been usually in their fold."  

pic.twitter.com/HeTDCRfhOu

— Martin Geoffroy, Ph.D. (@martingeoffroy3) May 14, 2021 The group plans to use the data to develop workshops for schools in order to help prepare students to sift through extremist rhetoric, he said.    This is a developing story that will be updated.

