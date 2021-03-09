Quebec's anti-organized crime police squad carries out two raids

Officers from Quebec's anti-organized police unit and the Estrie regional police force carried out two searches related to suspected drug trafficking on Tuesday.

The searches were carried out as part of an investigation that began over two years ago that included raids in the Montreal area on Feb. 9.

According to police, since the investigation first began, the following have been seized.

More than two kilograms of cocaine

Nearly 200 grams of crack cocaine

More than two kilograms of hashish

Almost seven kilograms of cannabis

More than 40,000 pills of various types

Eight firearms and an electric pulse weapon

Over $700,000 in Canadian and American currency

Over $600,000 worth of jewelry

Police said the investigation is ongoing.