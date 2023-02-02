iHeartRadio
Quebec's Auger-Aliassime named to Team World for Laver Cup


Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts after winning the first set as he plays against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic of Canada during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Auger-Aliassime will look to help Team World defend its Laver Cup title when the tournament comes to Canada this fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to help Team World defend its Laver Cup title when the tournament comes to Canada this fall.

The 22-year-old from Montreal became the first player named to captain John McEnroe's six-man team Thursday.

Last year, he helped Team World down Team Europe in London to capture its first win in the annual tournament.

Auger-Aliassime is currently ranked No. 7 in the world, and is coming off a 2022 campaign where he won his first four career ATP Tour titles and helped Canada to its first Davis Cup victory.

The Laver Cup will be held in Vancouver from Sept. 22-24 and will see six of the top men's players from across Europe battle six of the top players from around the world.

The top-three-ranked players from each team as of the Monday after Wimbledon are guaranteed an invitation to play, while the remaining three are captains' picks.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2023.

