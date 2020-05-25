iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec's Catholic churches prepare plans for safe reopening with new protocols

image.jpg

The Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops has sent each of its dioceses a health protocol to establish before churches reopen.

Places of worship were closed and liturgical celebrations suspended when the Quebec government declared a public health emergency in March.

The adaptable health protocols sent to the dioceses will allow them to check whether all aspects of liturgical celebrations can be safely restarted. This protocol will change as public health directives evolve.

The bishops say that due to the procedural demands, not all churches will be able to reopen at the same time if they are unable to ensure the health and safety of their parishioners and ministers.

Saint-Hyacinthe Bishop Christian Rodembourg, who is also president of the Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops, believes churches can profoundly change their ways of doing things to ensure that all celebrations of the Eucharist and other sacraments follow public health and safety guidelines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error