Quebec's Catholic churches prepare plans for safe reopening with new protocols

The Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops has sent each of its dioceses a health protocol to establish before churches reopen.

Places of worship were closed and liturgical celebrations suspended when the Quebec government declared a public health emergency in March.

The adaptable health protocols sent to the dioceses will allow them to check whether all aspects of liturgical celebrations can be safely restarted. This protocol will change as public health directives evolve.

The bishops say that due to the procedural demands, not all churches will be able to reopen at the same time if they are unable to ensure the health and safety of their parishioners and ministers.

Saint-Hyacinthe Bishop Christian Rodembourg, who is also president of the Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops, believes churches can profoundly change their ways of doing things to ensure that all celebrations of the Eucharist and other sacraments follow public health and safety guidelines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.