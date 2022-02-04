Quebec's CHSLDs partner with tourism school to improve meals

Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services is partnering with the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) to improve the quality of the food offered in CHSLDs.

Health Minister Christian Dubé explains an audit mandate was given to the Institute to identify areas of improvement.

The initiative was awarded $100 million in funding over five years, to begin next fall.

According to officials, proposed improvements include everything from food preparation to the moment residents are given their meals.

A minimum of 50 per cent of the $100 million funds will be dedicated to adding human resources in the continued effort to assess and improve the nutritional needs of residents and create new recipes, food offerings and menus.

The rest of the money will be dedicated to purchasing food and equipment to improve mealtimes in CHSLDs.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 4, 2022.