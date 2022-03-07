Quebec's Couche-Tard is suspending its Russian operations starting Monday

Alimentation Couche-Tard announced Monday that it is suspending its operations in Russia immediately and is putting plans in place to, it says, take care of its employees.

In a statement, President and CEO Brian Hannasch said the Laval-based multinational condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the significant humanitarian impact on both Ukrainians and Russians.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has stores in Russia where it operates under its global brand Circle K, which has over 320 employees and 38 stores located in St. Petersburg, Murmansk and Pskov.

The company added that since the beginning of the crisis, Circle K's local teams in Poland, the Baltic States and throughout the European network have provided support to refugees by providing free fuel, food and beverages, housing and donations to children's charities.

Alimentation Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories and has nearly 14,200 stores.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 7, 2022.