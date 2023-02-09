iHeartRadio
Quebec's COVID-19 death toll now exceeds 18,000


image.jpg

More than 18,000 Quebecers have now died due to COVID-19, according to the latest government figures.

With the five new deaths announced Thursday, 18,002 people have now died from the disease.

Of these new deaths, two occurred in the last 24 hours and three more than seven days ago.

Hospitalizations remain relatively stable. As of Thursday, 1,378 Quebecers with COVID-19 were hospitalized, including 434 due to the disease, a decrease of seven.

In intensive care, there was a decrease of five, for a total of 27, including 12 who are being treated specifically for the disease.

In terms of cases, the authorities recorded 607 new infections, to which must be added the 35 cases detected by rapid tests.

As for vaccination, 2020 new doses were administered on Wednesday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 9, 2023

