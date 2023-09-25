iHeartRadio
Quebec's COVID-19 vaccination campaign to begin Oct. 10


image.jpg

The next COVID-19 vaccination campaign is set to begin on Oct. 10, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

"It's certain that there will be a major vaccination period starting on October 10," replied the minister at a press conference at the Montreal Heart Institute on Monday. "These are the dates we're looking at to start with our most vulnerable clienteles.

Vulnerable people will be the first to have access to the vaccine. Quebec's director of public health, Luc Boileau, will give more details on the details on the campaign in the coming days, said Dubé.

Public health wants to find the "best window" to vaccinate Quebecers.

"We know that the worst of the pandemic arrives in December-January. We had to wait, I'd say as long as possible, so that the maximum effect of another vaccination could protect our most vulnerable people in particular in that period, between December and March, because we know that the vaccine is good for at least six months," said Dubé.

Health Canada recently authorized an updated version of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, which targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 sub-variant.

Québec claims to already have the vaccines needed for the campaign.

LISTEN ON CJAD 800 Radio: Health Canada has approved another MRNA COVID vaccine. Should you get it? DR CHRISTOPHER LABOS, Cardiologist with a degree in epidemiology, explains


Some 100 service centres will take part in the vaccination campaign: "We've prepared ourselves because the vaccines are available."

These centres will also deliver other services: "It's not just influenza, it's not just COVID, but people will be able to go there to have blood samples taken, because we have the people on site who can do the work, and it will also help relieve congestion in our hospitals."

On the subject of the hospital situation, Dubé says he's "still worried'," but is reassured by the fact that intensive care cases remain stable, despite an increase in the number of people infected.

Immunity to COVID-19 diminishes over time. At the end of September, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, recommended that people whose last booster or infection was more than six months ago should obtain up-to-date vaccine.

