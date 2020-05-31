Quebec's COVID death count jumps by more than 200 — including 165 that weren't previously recorded

by Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

A "data transmission problem" from Quebec's public health authorities means that the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province jumped by over 200 Sunday.

Quebec announced in a news release that 37 more people have died due to the virus in the past 24 hours, but said 165 deaths were not counted previously. Those deaths were all in the Montreal region, according to the release.

The total number of people who have died in the province due to coronavirus is now 4,641.

A day before another phase of deconfinement is set to launch, Quebec reported 408 new cases of COVID-19 in the province bringing the total to 51,059. The number of new cases was even lower than the month's long lowest total of 419 reported Saturday.

Of those cases, 16,346 have recovered, which is 276 more than Saturday.

One more patient checked into the hospital for treatment bringing the overall total to 1,195. Of those patients, 171 are in the intensive care ward, an increase of four.

City of Montreal adds 210 new cases

According to Montreal's public health numbers, 165 of the newly recorded deaths were people 70 years old or older, but it is not certain that they were all part of the transmission error. The remaining 14 deaths reported Sunday were 60-69 years of age (10), 50-59 years old (three), and one between 40 and 49 years old.

The total number of confirmed cases on the Island of Montreal is 25,437 — 210 more than 24 hours ago.

Saturday, the City of Montreal extended the state of emergency to Thursday. Montreal North remains the hardest hit area with 2,354 active cases. The boroughs where the most people have died of the virus are Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (333), Ahuntsic-Cartierville (302), and Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace (227).