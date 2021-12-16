Quebec's education minister in isolation after catching COVID-19

Quebec's Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge revealed Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister made the announcement on social media, writing that he will "obviously" be in isolation until Dec. 25 based on recommendations from public health.

He says he's been on preventative isolation since Monday, Dec. 13.

"My family is doing well," he wrote. It's unclear how he caught the virus.

Roberge "has not seen anyone since he was at risk of transmitting (COVID-19)," a ministry spokesperson told CTV News.

"All in all, he's been fine so far," she wrote.

