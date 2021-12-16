iHeartRadio
Quebec's education minister in isolation after catching COVID-19

Quebec Minister of Education Jean-Francois Roberge puts on his face mask following a news conference in Montreal, Tuesday, August 24, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec's Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge revealed Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The minister made the announcement on social media, writing that he will "obviously" be in isolation until Dec. 25 based on recommendations from public health. 

He says he's been on preventative isolation since Monday, Dec. 13.

"My family is doing well," he wrote. It's unclear how he caught the virus.

Roberge "has not seen anyone since he was at risk of transmitting (COVID-19)," a ministry spokesperson told CTV News. 

"All in all, he's been fine so far," she wrote.

La Santé publique me recommande d’être isolé jusqu’au 25 décembre à la suite d’un résultat positif à la COVID-19, ce que je ferai évidemment. Je précise que je me suis placé en isolement préventif depuis lundi 13 décembre. Ma famille se porte bien.

— Jean-F. Roberge (@jfrobergeQc) December 16, 2021
