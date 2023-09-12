iHeartRadio
Quebec's electoral officer says he wasn't trying to withhold referendum documents


A large Canadian flag is passed through a crowd in this Friday, Oct. 27, 1995 file picture, as thousands streamed into Montreal from all over Canada to join Quebecers rallying for national unity three days before a referendum that could propel Quebec toward secession. Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the Quebec sovereignty referendum vote that was held on Oct. 30, 1995. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec’s Chief Electoral Officer (DGEQ) says he did not seek to withhold documents requested by MNAs in connection with the 1995 referendum campaign.

He is asking to meet with elected officials to make them aware of the difficulties it is facing in responding to their requests.

In a motion adopted by the National Assembly, the elected representatives had asked the Chief Electoral Officer of Québec, Jean-François Blanchet, to lift the veil on documents from the Grenier Commission, which had investigated allegations relating to expenses from the No camp during the 1995 referendum.

The DGEQ responded in writing to the MNAs last week, and its letter was made public on Tuesday.

The DGEQ maintains that "the evidence we hold remains confidential without time limit, unless it is presented in a court of law during a trial."

As a result, he says he is in a difficult situation, which he wishes to better explain to elected officials: "We are at an impasse, which leads me to request a meeting with parliamentarians in order to explain in greater detail all the issues that concern me, all from a perspective of collaboration," he wrote.

He adds that, under jurisprudence, even an order from the National Assembly does not protect the DGEQ from possible prosecution.

He also denied having sought to exclude any documents covered by the elected representatives' request, although his initial response, transmitted via the media, referred to the fact that he had to sort the documents beforehand.

