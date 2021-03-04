Quebec's Eliot Grondin triumphs in snowboard cross at the Bakuriani World Cup

Quebecer Eliot Grondin scored his first snowboard cross World Cup victory Thursday in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Grondin, from Levis, beat the Austrian Lukas Pachner and the Italian Lorenzo Sommariva in the super-final, in order.

The 19-year-old also enjoyed his third career podium on the World Cup circuit, and his second this season. He had acquired a silver medal in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy on Jan. 23.

Grondin is enjoying a real boom on the international stage this season, having also captured the bronze medal at the World Snowboard Championships in Idre Fjall, Sweden last month. It was his best career result at the World Snowboard Championships, after placing 27th in 2019 at Solitude, a ski resort in Utah.

Grondin compatriots Kevin Hill, Liam Moffatt and Evan Bichon finished in 28th, 29th and 44th places, respectively.

On the female side, Czech Eva Samkova climbed to the top of the podium, while French Julia Pereira De Sousa Mabileau and American Lindsey Jacobellis took silver and bronze, in order.

The best Canadian snowboarder was Zoe Bergermann from Ontario who came in 10th.

Compatriots Audrey McManiman, Meryeta Odine and Carle Brenneman finished in 16th, 17th and 18th places, respectively.

Another snowboard cross event will be presented on Friday in Bakuriani.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021.