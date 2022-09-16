Quebec's Eugenie Bouchard eliminated in quarter-finals at Chennai Open

Quebec's Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Chennai Open tennis tournament, losing in three sets of 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 to Argentina's Nadia Podoroska.

After dominating the first set, Bouchard, ranked 902nd on the WTA Tour, broke twice early in the second set to allow Podoroska to take control of the match.

Bouchard needed a medical break in the middle of the second set.

Podoroska started the final set with two breaks in the first three games to take a 3-0 lead before a storm interrupted play. When play resumed, Bouchard got the break, but she was unable to complete the comeback.

The tournament is not over yet for Bouchard as she will play the doubles semifinals with her partner Yanina Wickmayer. They will face Anna Blinkova of Russia and Natela Dzalamidze of Georgia later in the day.

Canadian Rebecca Marino lost 7-6 (10), 6-3 to third-seeded Magda Linette of Poland in the quarter-finals.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 16, 2022.