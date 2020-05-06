Quebec's Family Minister says parents should keep children at home if possible

MONTREAL -- Quebec’s Minister of Families on Wednesday encouraged parents to keep their children at home to make sure daycare services don’t get overwhelmed when they reopen,

According to Premier François Legault’s plan, daycares will be reopening at 30 per cent capacity on Monday in Quebec regions outside of Montreal.

Minister Mathieu Lacombe on Wednesday said he thinks the childcare network is going to become overwhelmed, so he’s encouraging parents to call a relative or a student to have their children looked after at home.

Depending on their age, grandparents could also take care of the children, Lacombe said.

He also pointed out that public health instructions like handwashing and staying two metres apart from others would still have to be respected in this scenario.

Lacombe made the suggestion during a two-hour virtual debate with opposition MNAs.

His suggestion surprised Parti Québécois MNA Véronique Hivon, who called the plan a “last resort.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.